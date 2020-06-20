PSG, FC Barcelona, Bayern: Sergio Dest has chosen his future club

According to German media, the Ajax prodigy has already chosen the club he wants to play for next season.

Ajax already know they will face a real summer bleed. In addition to Hakim Ziyech, who has already signed with Chelsea, other players are likely to leave the Amsterdam squad. We think of goalkeeper André Onana, tracked by various big European teams, as well as the left side Nicolas Tagliafico, as well as Donny van de Beek, who is no longer presented.

And in recent weeks, there also seems to be a stir around Sergio Dest, the 19-year-old Dutch-American right-back. Several clubs came to the news, with three main teams that seemed to stand out in the race for the player: Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona. Depending on Sky Sport Germany, the player born in Almere has decided.

Ajax agree to sell it

And it is on the Bavarian side that he wishes to continue his career. The player, whose contract with Ajax expires in 2022, wants to join Bayern Munich as early as this summer. He has made it known to his managers, who are ready to offer him an exit voucher in case of a satisfactory offer. To convince the duo Overmars-Van der Sar, it will have to pay between 20 and 30 million euros according to the German media.

If the two teams agree, Dest will still have to make a place for himself in Bavaria, where Benjamin Pavard is currently performing well enough on the right side of the rearguard. In Munich, we are probably hoping to make Dest the perfect counterpart of Alphonso Davies, and thus have a top-level side doublet for the next decade.