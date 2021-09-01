PSG: Georginio Wijnaldum can’t wait to play with Lionel Messi

Arrived at Paris Saint-Germain this summer free of any contract from Liverpool, midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has already established himself as an indisputable holder of the formation of the capital (4 starts in 4 matches). In an interview with AD, the Dutch international (79 caps) spoke about his first days of cohabitation with the new recruit Lionel Messi, and highlights the quality of the workforce in addition to the Argentinian.

“But there are a lot more qualities, it’s not just these guys. I only did training with Messi, when he arrived last weekend I was already out (against Reims, editor’s note). We have so many qualities, but the coach has yet to make a team of them. Messi is special, I immediately understood why Frenkie de Jong was so enthusiastic about him. He’s so normal ”, he told the Dutch-speaking media.