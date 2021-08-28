PSG: Georginio Wijnaldum reacts to the arrival of Lionel Messi

Present at a press conference while Paris Saint-Germain will travel to Reims, this Sunday (8:45 p.m.), at the end of the 4th day of Ligue 1, Georginio Wijnaldum answered questions from journalists. Asked about his first in the club of the capital and his state of form, he did not escape the questions concerning Lionel Messi (34 years old). If the Dutch midfielder is happy with the arrival of such a player in the Parisian workforce, he ensures that his presence will not change his contribution on the ground and that only Mauricio Pochettino will decide his positioning.

“Messi? Like everyone has already said, playing with this kind of player is a chance, I’m happy to play with him, he’s a humble person, he tries to help the team, he’s a very nice person as a human being and he wants the whole team to improve, that’s also why I appreciate being by his side in the PSG squad. (…) There are a lot of people who say that playing with this kind of player, I will find myself only defending but it depends on how we play, I can be offensive and defensive and I hopes to be able to bring options on both sides of the field but all that is the coach who will decide, it is up to the coach to find the right balance. “