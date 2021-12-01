PSG go on the attack to steal a new hope at FC Barcelona

According to Catalan media, PSG has already made a proposal to Diego Almeida, young defender of FC Barcelona.

In recent years, Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona have been opposed on a number of issues. Whether we are talking about common tracks, like Frenkie De Jong, players that Barça wanted to draw from Paris like Marquinhos, Verratti or Neymar, or the recruitment of hopes, like Xavi Simmons or Kays Ruiz, the latter being ultimately returned to Catalonia.

And a new name is set to pit the two clubs against each other, which have seen a significant rivalry between them in recent years. This is Diego Almeida, a 17-year-old Spanish-Ecuadorian center-back who is considered one of La Masia’s biggest prospects. Interested in the player’s profile for several weeks, the club from the French capital has now gone on the attack.

PSG significantly increases his salary

Thus, as indicated by the Catalan public television TV3, Paris Saint-Germain has already made a contract offer to the player, whose agent is none other than Rodrigo Messi, father of Lionel. The leader of Ligue 1 offers in particular € 200,000 net per season to the player, under contract until 2023 with Barça. This is a much higher salary than what he currently receives in Catalonia.

The player would feel good at Barcelona, ​​but the Parisian proposal could make his head spin. Parisian leaders should however pay its release clause, the amount of which is not disclosed, but which should not be particularly high. Note that Bayer Leverkusen is also very hot on this issue …