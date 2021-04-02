PSG: good news for Marco Verratti

Touched in the left thigh during the international break, Marco Verratti (28) gave Paris Saint-Germain supporters a cold sweat. A few days before a decisive week with these two matches against Lille in the league and against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, the PSG staff remained cautious about the state of health of the Italian midfielder.

But according to information from The team, Little Owl should be able to play against Bayern. Indeed, the news about his thigh is reassuring, and even if he is already forfeited for the game against LOSC, he should return in time for this Champions League quarter-final. Parisians can breathe.