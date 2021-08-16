PSG: Habib Beye advises Mauricio Pochettino

During the show Football Club Channel, the former Senegalese international Habib Beye, now consultant and assistant to Red Star (N1), revealed his tactical preferences for Paris Saint-Germain and advises Argentinian coach Mauricio Pochettino to evolve in a 4-3 -3 to win the Champions League, as do several major European teams over several seasons, such as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

“Yes, PSG must play with three midfielders. Why ? The history of the Champions League shows us that there are very few teams that have been at the end with two defensive midfielders, exposed Habib Beye. They will talk to me about Bayern with Thiago and Goretzka, but there was a Kimmich who came to integrate in the middle and a Müller who came to work in the middle. When you take Real, they had three midfielders with Casemiro, Kroos and Modric. Today at PSG, in the idea, I put Paredes, Wijnaldum and Verratti, with Messi and Neymar, who had very well managed to use together at Barça, with also a very offensive Hakimi which will allow a Messi to come inside. And Sergio Ramos? The problem is that you can only ask eleven players on a field. In addition, Sergio Ramos is injured, so I do not put him in this eleven for the moment ”, he told the CFC.