PSG have a plan in mind to attract Paul Pogba

Manchester United is scared in the Paul Pogba case. The plans of Paris SG in particular make the Red Devils tremble.

We saw it this Tuesday, at the Stade de France, against Bulgaria (3-0), Paul Pogba (28) shines when he is in full possession of his means. Manchester United, where he spent a year thwarted by injuries, is well aware of this and has decided to exercise the option to extend it until June 2022. However, the Red Devils are not reassured about the future of the Midfielder.

ESPN explains this Wednesday that the Mancuniens intend to meet with the international tricolor (80 selections, 10 goals) and his representative Mino Raiola to see more clearly. One year from the end of his contract, the 2018 world champion is indeed in a strong position as MU hopes to be able to convince him to extend the adventure at Old Trafford.

PSG is in ambush

Juventus, Real Madrid and even FC Barcelona have all come to the news recently, the British media explains. None of them, however, has the financial capacity to send a substantial offer this summer, likely to convince the English to drop their No.6. On the other hand, all these pretty people are willing to wait until the summer of 2022 to recover for free. the Frenchy.

And ESPN explains that Paris SG is also seriously studying this option. On the strength of his good relations with his agent, Leonardo wants to believe in it, as he has positioned himself, too, to try to welcome Ousmane Dembélé (24 years old) under the same conditions in a year. Two 2018 world champions at 0 € a few weeks before the World Cup in Qatar, that would cause a sensation. MU can tremble …