PSG: Hugo Lloris judges the Mauricio Pochettino style

Hugo Lloris knew Mauricio Pochettino well, whom he coached at Tottenham from July 2014 to December 2019. Invited to give his opinion on the style of Paris Saint-Germain under his orders, in an interview with the Parisian, the goalkeeper of the France team believes that ” even if the performance of the PSG may not be at the level of expectations, the results are there. Compared to what he achieved at Tottenham, his challenge is not the same in Paris. We are dealing with two very high level clubs, but with different ambitions. Paris has even greater resources. Mauricio will be judged solely by titles and wins. “

The opportunity also to compare the Argentine technician and Didier Deschamps, coach of the Blues: ” they are close to their players, straightforward and honest in their relationship. And of course, they try to get the best out of everyone. They have this strength to create a group and take it with them. A lot of things go into management, but that is a talent, and it is perhaps the most important: to put in the head of the whole team an idea that can bring it to the top. “