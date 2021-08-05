PSG in contact with Lionel Messi but …

Since the official announcement of the departure of Lionel Messi from FC Barcelona, ​​a question torments the minds of all football lovers and risks igniting the web in the coming days: where will the Argentine genius decide to put down his suitcases? Now free to engage where it wishes, the Pulga could give in to the Parisian sirens. However, the financial transaction turns out to be complicated.

Lionel Messi is no longer a FC Barcelona player! A news to be repeated in the coming hours to realize the bomb that such an announcement represents for the football planet. Arrived in 2000, the Barça legend was finally unable to sign a new lease, as the Catalan club indicated via a press release this Thursday evening. Now free to enter where it wishes, the Pulga logically attracts the greed of the greatest European teams but one of them seems to have a head start.

Paris Saint-Germain in an ideal position?

According to information from Sky Sport Italia, Paris Saint-Germain, who dreams of recruiting the Argentine star, has already established contacts with the clan of Leo Messi in order to convince the native of Rosario to put his suitcases in the French capital. Still according to the Italian media, the Parisians would therefore be the big favorites to welcome the former Blaugrana striker. A dream for Nasser Al-Khelaifi who would undoubtedly be ready to put the sufficient means to convince him. Even more, an alleged desire of the Argentinian who would like to replay with Neymar with whom he had formed an incredible duo in Catalonia. In recent days, Leo Messi, on vacation, was also displayed with several Parisian players on the occasion of an evening organized in Ibiza. Imagine a Neymar-Messi-Mbappé trio …

Major obstacles remain

Yes but here it is, if the Argentinian represents a great opportunity for Parisian leaders, the financial arrangement of an operation which could prove to be sensational is already proving very complex, even for a club as sovereign as PSG. on this aspect. According to the revelations ofEl Mundo, its annual revenues over the 2017-2021 period amounted to € 138.8 million gross, or € 74.9 million net. A colossal sum when we know the delicate economic situation crossed by all the clubs today. According to daily information The team, this transfer would even be judged as “Not realistic” internally.

Faced with such emoluments that Parisians estimate at nearly 80M € gross per year, Lionel Messi could become an unattainable dream. While the club of the capital recently presented to the DNCG a provisional budget which foresees losses of around 300M € for the coming season, the Ile-de-France residents have also seen their payroll increase with the latest arrivals of Ramos, Wijnaldum and others. Finally, another important blockage concerns the priorities made by the high authorities of the club of the capital. And on this subject, the extension of Kylian Mbappé (22 years old) remains much more important than a potential coming from Leo Messi (34 years old). Between the legitimate desire to attract the genius of Rosario and the economic and contractual reality of a workforce, the PSG will have to quickly decide not to remain in this ambivalent position, which however does not fail to react …