PSG is active on Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba files

PSG started strong in the transfer window by obtaining the signing of Wijnaldum. Hakimi and Donnarumma are on their way to join him. But it will not stop there, on the contrary. The capital club want to strike two huge blows and are working on the recruitment of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba.

When it comes to recruiting, especially in major files, prudence is a golden rule. Paris Saint-Germain know this and have already experienced in the past that their good intentions, the quality of their project and their financial strength did not always allow them to achieve what they wanted. But this summer, Paris is doing nothing. After finalizing the arrival of Georginio Wijnaldum, soon those of Gianluigi Donnarumma and Achraf Hakimi and in parallel with the discussions with Sergio Ramos, other major maneuvers began behind the scenes. One of them concerns two of the best players in the world: Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba. The desire to attract at least one of the interplanetary stars this summer is real.

“We are going to recruit heavily. This transfer window will be more active than the previous ones. We will be present, we have ambitions for this summer “, had released Nasser Al-Khelaïfi in the columns of The team a few days ago. And if the first files concerned opportunities with free players (Wijnaldum, Donnarumma, and Sergio Ramos), it is well planned to go even higher. And the major protagonist could well be Cristiano Ronaldo. For the five-fold Golden Ball, the situation is simple. For several months, the 36-year-old Portuguese striker has been asking himself questions. In 2018, by going for the top scorer in the history of the competition, Juve turned the European chessboard upside down and took the opportunity to once again shine the spotlight on a Serie A that had become too commonplace.

Cristiano Ronaldo is considering PSG

Three years later, the situation is terrible: elimination in the quarter-finals against Ajax Amsterdam in 2019, elimination against OL in 2020, elimination against FC Porto in 2021. Cristiano Ronaldo has nothing to do with it, far from the. On the contrary, he is the one who carried Juve on his shoulders. This accumulation led to consider today a possible departure of his star striker, one year before the end of his contract. The position is all the more serious as it is shared at the top, by the Turin leaders: today, in the event of a satisfactory offer, Juve would indeed open the door to its Portuguese star.

Considering that this is an extraordinary operation, there is nothing to know if this exfiltration will be successful this summer. Especially since Juventus wants to recover part of its stake on this transfer. The scenario of a departure is however underway because the desire is shared in the camp of the player. In recent weeks, Ronaldo has told several relatives of his real weariness at his situation in Turin, adding that it seems difficult for him to stay in Italy. And among the privileged destinations of the Portuguese is Paris Saint-Germain.

A real opening for Paul Pogba

This is good, since the interest is mutual. His agent, Jorge Mendes, has a good relationship with Leonardo. The Portuguese agent thus played a role in the transfer of Keylor Navas to PSG. But also with Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, with whom he conversed regularly in the past. Salary discussions have also been discussed with the player’s agent, who will be able to think seriously about his future in the coming days after the elimination against Portugal from Euro 2020. CR7 has already had contacts with the Ile-de-France club and had already thought of setting foot there. Could this be the right timing this summer?

In parallel with Cristiano Ronaldo, PSG discusses with Paul Pogba. We revealed it to you in March, with the first contacts on this subject between Leonardo and Mino Raiola, the French midfielder’s agent. Also courted by Juventus, the influential agent and the player are open to the idea of ​​a transfer to Paris. Despite the arrival of Wijnaldum, the club want to attract another man capable of strengthening the midfield, a weak point detected for years, to bring weight and goals. If the PSG manages to complete these two files, in addition to those already carried out or being finalized, the declaration of Nasser Al-Khelaïfi will have taken all its direction.