PSG-Istanbul BB: Neymar reacts in turn!

After Presnel Kimpembé and Kylian Mbappé, another PSG star took advantage of social networks to react to the racism affair that shook the meeting between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basakasehir. Indeed, the two teams faced each other on the sixth day of the Champions League. A match interrupted after a quarter of an hour of play, when the 22 players in the match unanimously decided to return to the locker room after an incident that will remain in the annals of the most prestigious of European competitions, but not for good reasons.

The fourth referee allegedly spoke racist words towards Achille Webo, one of the Istanbul team’s assistant coach. And like his PSG teammates, Neymar denounced this heinous act of racism with a simple and powerful “Black lives matter”.

BLACK LIVES MATTER ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/Y6114EFMFO – Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) December 8, 2020