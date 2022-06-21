PSG: it smells good for Milan Skriniar

Determined to strengthen its defense, Paris SG has made Milan Skriniar (27) its priority for this summer. As we relayed to you, the capital club made an initial offer of €50 million a few days ago. A proposal rejected by the Inter, intransigent, which claims 80 M€ to release the Slovak, to whom however there remains only one year of contract.

As we explained to you on Tuesday, the Rouge-et-Bleus returned to the charge, saying they were ready to revise their proposal upwards, to nearly €60 million. A sum still far from the requirements of the Nerazzurri but the positions are getting closer. And according to the Italian media TMW, this case could have a happy outcome by the end of the week for an amount ultimately close to €70 million. The axial, he would receive a salary of € 7 million per year, excluding bonuses. Enough to convince him to take up the Parisian challenge.