PSG: it smells good for Milan Skriniar

Date:

Determined to strengthen its defense, Paris SG has made Milan Skriniar (27) its priority for this summer. As we relayed to you, the capital club made an initial offer of €50 million a few days ago. A proposal rejected by the Inter, intransigent, which claims 80 M€ to release the Slovak, to whom however there remains only one year of contract.

As we explained to you on Tuesday, the Rouge-et-Bleus returned to the charge, saying they were ready to revise their proposal upwards, to nearly €60 million. A sum still far from the requirements of the Nerazzurri but the positions are getting closer. And according to the Italian media TMW, this case could have a happy outcome by the end of the week for an amount ultimately close to €70 million. The axial, he would receive a salary of € 7 million per year, excluding bonuses. Enough to convince him to take up the Parisian challenge.

