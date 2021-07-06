PSG: it’s signed for the big blow Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi is the new right side of PSG. The Moroccan international has officially signed a 5-year contract with the capital club. He arrives from Inter.

It is a huge blow that Paris Saint-Germain has just succeeded to launch its summer transfer window 2021. While the position of right-back is subject to debate since the arrival of QSI (hello Gregory van der Wiel, in particular), the capital club has probably just got everyone to agree by signing a world-class player in the person of Achraf Hakimi. The 22-year-old Moroccan international, who has just signed up for the next five seasons, represents both the present and the future. At all good.

“Paris Saint-Germain is pleased to announce the arrival in its squad of Achraf Hakimi. The 22-year-old Moroccan right-back, who also has Spanish nationality, has signed a five-year contract and is linked with the club until June 30, 2026 “, indicates the press release published by the club of the capital.

However, we thought for a moment to attend a somewhat embarrassing remake, when the PSG looked into the case of Serge Aurier. If the Ivorian is certainly the most consistent right-back spent with the Rouge et Bleu since 2011 in sporting terms, he also brings back some bad memories with the Périscope affair of February 2016 or that evening of March 2017 where he had took 8 minutes to change in front of a dumbfounded Unai Emery. By weighing the pros and cons, we said to ourselves that it lacked a little imagination.

60 million euros, the right price

Finally, the market turned the table upside down and offered Paris a marvelous opportunity. In the wake of a historic Scudetto, Inter Milan, in a dire financial situation, were forced to part with their best elements to collect a total of approximately 100 million euros. Antonio Conte left the ship first. Hakimi therefore does the same and he should be followed by other “big names”.

But for now, Paris Saint-Germain are offering themselves a choice replacement for Alessandro Florenzi (whose option to buy € 9m should not be exercised), with a top-notch CV – trained at Real Madrid, author of two successful seasons in Dortmund and then a nice confirmation to Inter -, and which makes statistics (7 goals and 11 assists with Inter this year). All for approximately 60 million euros, in all likelihood. Which is far from overpaid if we take a look at the recent purchases of João Cancelo or Ben Chilwell or the player’s contract (linked to Milan until 2025). The case is not far from perfect.

