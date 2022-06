Mauricio Pochettino is still officially the coach of Paris SG. If the Argentinian was told that he was no longer part of the plans of the capital club, discussions are still underway with his adviser to conclude this rupture, explains The Team.

The sports daily indicates that the payment of certain bonuses still blocks this file while PSG has already reached an agreement with his successor Christophe Galtier, whose departure OGC Nice formalized on Monday, announcing the arrival of Lucien Favre.