PSG: Jérôme Rothen points to Neymar
PSG: Jérôme Rothen points to Neymar

By kenyan

After losing in the opening of the Champions League against Manchester United (1-2), Paris St-Germain recovered on the field of Istanbul Basaksehir (2-0). Despite the three points brought back from Turkey, the capital club still faces a hard blow: the injury of Neymar, replaced by Sarabia in the 26th minute of the match. The Brazilian, hit in the thigh, will have to stay off the field until the international break.

Sure RMC, Jérôme Rothen gave his vision of the causes of the star’s injury, with a blow against the intensity put in training: “The way of training of the PSG is not good. The final in the Champions League is the tree that hides the forest from training. The players are happy to go to train but there are exercises that should be done. There are gaps at the start of the season. Many players stick their tongues out after 20-25 minutes. They are unable to make counter-efforts. We are at Paris Saint-Germain, you cannot show these weaknesses there in the Champions League. Neymar? It’s the fault of a lot of things. Already in Neymar. He only played 90 games in Paris in 4 seasons. Muscle injuries, after a while, it’s a whole “. To believe the old Parisian environment, the club of the capital can therefore attack themselves.

