PSG: Keylor Navas impressed again

Already decisive against FC Barcelona in the round of 16 second leg of the Champions League, Keylor Navas put it back, against Bayern Munich this time. Machine gunned down by the Bavarian attack, he responded, attracting the balloons and not realizing any mistakes. A new taulier match.

This is no longer surprising, and PSG have gotten used to counting on a very solid last bulwark. But Keylor Navas’ new majestic performance against Bayern Munich in the Champions League has again aroused admiration. Could the Parisian club have survived the Munich waves without him? The Costa Rican has been in the oven and the mill and the statistics of the meeting speak volumes about his importance.

Bayern Munich shot 31 times, scored 12 times, which raised their expected goals to 3.8. Choupo-Moting and Müller managed to beat Navas once each with a lead, up close, but the rest of the time, it was the keeper who took over. No remarkable saves, as against Barça in the second leg of the round of 16, but an ability to magnetize the balloons as Bayern’s attackers often gave the impression of shooting him.

Very often requested

The share of luck attributed to the best goalkeepers was also there, with the crossbar affected from the start of the meeting by Choupo-Moting. For the rest, Navas was everywhere, on Pavard’s strikes in particular, where he had to quickly lay down on the ground. Only small downside, but it is to nitpick, his raises at the foot have not often found a taker, which could sometimes have helped to loosen the Munich grip.

After disgusting Barça in the second leg of the round of 16, Keylor Navas delayed the deadline against Bayern as much as possible. In his two games, he suffered 22 shots on target and finally conceded only 3 goals. Yesterday evening, his German counterpart, Manuel Neuer, was much less inspired, taking 3 goals out of 6 shots suffered … After the meeting, Colin Dagba, who ran after the Coman train for 90 minutes, transcribed the general feeling. “He does us a lot of good. It is also necessary to do the job, not to rely too much on it. But it is sure that he is a great goalkeeper. “