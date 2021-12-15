PSG: Keylor Navas shows his ambitions

Barred by competition from Gianluigi Donnarumma in the cages of Paris Saint-Germain, Keylor Navas has only played 14 games since the start of the season, despite an excellent season last year. The 34-year-old doorman remains confident. “I have experience, I manage to remain calm and I have only one idea in mind: to help the team. I always want to progress, to work. I am convinced that we can always improve, insist on details that will make us a better goalkeeper ”, he explained.

Before posting his goals for the remainder of the current season. “To earn. For me, that’s the most important thing: winning, winning. It’s the only thing I have in mind. I want to continue like this, be careful not to slack off and play. This is what I prefer. I want to play all possible matches. I want to help the team, win titles and continue to make history ”, added the Costa Rican goalkeeper on the official website of the Parisian club.

“The most important thing is to always give 100%”@NavasKeylor confided in the post of goalkeeper and his state of form at the microphone of #PSGtv 🗣️🎙️ – Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) December 14, 2021