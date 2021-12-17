PSG: Kylian Mbappé and his new talents as a decisive passer

With already 12 assists distributed this season between Ligue 1 (8, best assist) and the Champions League (4, 2nd best assist behind Bruno Fernandes), Kylian Mbappé demonstrates new talents. Previously obsessed with goal, the striker is starting to develop new weapons in a team that has no shortage of attacking talent between the arrivals of Messi or Hakimi this summer. In a long interview with the PSG channel, the 22-year-old believes that he is still developing, in particular thanks to the experience of great players that he sees evolving with him on a daily basis. He also indicates that this new facet of his game can add confusion for his opponents. The latter must defend in another way on the world champion.

“You benefit from the great players around you, even if you don’t score. You will have fun and you will succeed in winning the titles. That’s what we’re here for. Today in my team, the players who serve me are Messi, Neymar, Di Maria… It’s easier too. There is this instinct of the attacker to want to shoot and score. But, sometimes, like I said, when you want to be a special player, you don’t have to deprive yourself of doing both (scoring and passing). You make a friend happy but you are also unpredictable. Today, with the number of passes I’ve made, we don’t know if I’m going to shoot or pass while before, of course, I scored a lot of goals, sometimes forced that I scored with the talent, but people expected me to shoot. “Kylian, he’s the team’s scorer, he’s going to shoot.” Whereas now it is much more unpredictable. This is also maturity. Scoring goals does not prevent me from making passes. “