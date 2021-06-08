PSG: Kylian Mbappé and Neymar like to bet

Kylian Mbappé and Neymar get along like thieves in the fair. In the columns of Sport Bild, the striker of the France team spoke of his relationship with his Brazilian partner at Paris SG. “That is true. He is one of my best friends. There are a lot of people who speak badly of his attitude. Maybe that’s because of a few World Cup scenes where he was occasionally on the ground on the pitch. But I can assure you: he is a really good guy, the image that many have of him in their heads is not true! I think people should know him better to judge him ”, he confided.

The two friends like to challenge each other, as the 2018 world champion recounted. “Oh, actually, we joke all the time. And our lives are really just bets. It starts with the warm-up, for example, who will score the most goals in training. Often, we then ask other players if they want to participate. With dinner on the line. It’s just good for both of us when we can still motivate each other and keep our spirits up ”, he detailed.