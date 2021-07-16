PSG: Kylian Mbappé awaits a sign from Real Madrid

According to the latest indiscretions from Spain, Kylian Mbappé would like Real Madrid to position themselves before August 1. If not…

On leave since the elimination of the France team in the round of 16 of the Euro against Switzerland and his missed goal, Kylian Mbappé (22) still remains silent. The striker continues to mature his thinking about his future, observing the XXL transfer window operated by his club, Paris SG.

However, according to the indiscretions of Ace, the striker would not however have drawn a line on the possibility of joining Real Madrid this summer. The Spanish sports daily explains that the international tricolor would await a sign from the Merengue team. The 2018 world champion is hoping that Casa Blanca will take a clear position by August 1 and put pressure on PSG over the next two weeks.

Stress and pressures

In the Parisian clan, it is considered that staying without prolonging will involve a sacred dose of stress and pressures of all kinds, which it would be preferable to avoid, even if the prospect of leaving at the end of his contract would be more lucrative. , with a nice signing bonus in particular. The financial aspect is not a priority.

However, the Madrilenians, faithful to their policy since the beginning of this long series, do not intend to force the hand of the Red-and-Blue, under penalty of pointing them definitively. Will the impatience of Mbappé and his relatives push them to review their position in the next fortnight? A new page of the summer saga opens.