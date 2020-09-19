PSG: Kylian Mbappé back against Nice?

15 days of unavailability. No, this is not the time to recover from an injury but rather to respect the special Covid-19 health protocol. Each player affected by the virus must therefore avoid any contact with the workforce during this period, after which he can resume collective training. But a relaxation of the rules, enacted by the LFP, has changed the situation: “If a club wishes to have one of these players replay before the collective resumption date mentioned above, the Covid commission could exceptionally accept this”, can we read in a press release sent to the clubs.

And this is currently the case for Kylian Mbappé who would like to play again with PSG this Sunday in Nice. Yet tested positive on September 7, or 12 days ago, there would be a good chance of seeing him in the Parisian group. Because the protocol stipulates that the club doctor must certify the player’s ability to practice the sport, before the committee gives a green light. For the young French striker, the first step would have been taken according to The team, he who is asymptomatic. All that remains is to wait for the decision of the commission, requested by the club of the capital.