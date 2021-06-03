PSG: Kylian Mbappé explains why he said no to Real Madrid and Zidane

Barely out of a 2016/2017 season during which Kylian Mbappé revealed himself to the general public by winning the title of champion of France and reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League. Long announced as untransferable by AS Monaco, the native of Bondy finally joined PSG. But he could also have gone to Real Madrid, a club then coached by Zinedine Zidane. But despite his attraction to the 98 world champion, Mbappé said no to the Merengues. And here’s why.

“My parents wanted me to start my career in France, to have a French education. Because when you go to training centers, of course you go for football, but you also continue your education. Going to Spain, even if it was with Zidane, it was still another country, another culture ”, he told The Obs.