PSG: Kylian Mbappé uncertain for the Champions Trophy

A few hours from the Champions Trophy, scheduled for this Sunday from 8 p.m. between Paris Saint-Germain and Lille, uncertainty reigns around Kylian Mbappé. According to information from Parisian, there is still doubt about the presence of the native of Bondy in the Parisian group which will leave Saturday afternoon for Tel Aviv (Israel). Recently back in training, the PSG striker continues his preparation and could be just for a return to competition. Note that the situation is similar for Danilo, Georginio Wijnaldum or Presnel Kimpembe, who returned to Camp des Loges last Monday.

For this shock against the champions of France, Mauricio Pochettino will already have to do without the presence of several executives of the workforce. While Rafinha (knee) and Colin Dagba (ankle) will not take part in the match, new star recruit Sergio Ramos is recovering from a calf injury. It remains to be seen which line-up will decide to field the Argentine coach for the first official match of the PSG season. With or without KM7?