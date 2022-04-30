Menu
PSG: Kylian Mbappé wants to finish top scorer and best passer in Ligue 1

Still author of two goals and a decisive pass Friday evening during the PSG draw on the lawn of Strasbourg (3-3), the Parisian striker Kylian Mbappé did not hide his objectives for the end of the championship. Already champion of France, the tricolor striker whose contract in the capital expires in June, explained that his objective was to finish the season at the top of the classification of scorers and passers in Ligue 1.

“When I said that we continue to play, I included myself in it. Of course it’s a goal. I’ve always said that if you could do both, you shouldn’t deprive yourself. Now there are three games left and I will keep trying to help my team win every time.”, Mbappé said after the meeting on Friday. The 23-year-old Frenchman currently tops both rankings, with 24 goals scored and 15 assists in 32 appearances for PSG this season.

