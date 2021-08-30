PSG: Kylian Mbappé’s attitude disconcerts everyone in Madrid!

The behavior of Kylian Mbappé during the meeting against Reims immediately made talk in the Iberian media.

Like nothing ever happened. This is an expression that sums up very well what happened for Kylian Mbappé on the Reims side last night. The Parisian striker did not seem particularly disturbed by all the soap opera around his future and offered himself a double, in addition to a more than good performance in the game. He was in any case particularly involved, not giving clearly not the impression of having your head in Madrid.

And inevitably, it does not go unnoticed by our Spanish neighbors, where the meeting was also broadcast unencrypted on the channel. Telecinco and on the chain Twitch from streamer Ibai Llanos. “Mbappé makes Madrid doubtful”, summarizes the daily AS this Monday morning, insisting on the professional behavior of the Frenchman and on these celebrations for the less intense, which clearly did not resemble those of an unhappy player or wanting to leave.

Mbappé’s attitude is suspended

His publication on social networks alongside Neymar and Achraf Hakimi is also interpreted as a message in this direction. An echo confirmed on the side of the Cadena SER, where one of the journalists who follow Real Madrid explained that after the evening game, the pessimism surrounding Madrid is not the consequence of the attitude of Paris Saint-Germain but that of the player.

📻 SANEDRÍN🇫🇷 El futuro de Mbappé🗣️ JULIO PULIDO: “Hoy el pesimismo no es por el PSG, es por la actitud de Mbappé, y eso es nuevo” https://t.co/z80GD1XWmq – Carrusel Deportivo (@carrusel) August 29, 2021

The actions of the French therefore surprise, even if the Iberian media already knew that the player was not going to go to the clash publicly. Only, this is a new element that comes on top of a weekend during which the news was not really positive for Merengues fans. To be continued …