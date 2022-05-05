PSG: Kylian Mbappé’s mother denies an agreement in principle

When will the soap opera Kylian Mbappé end? Considered one of the best players on the planet, the PSG striker has confirmed this season that he is sure to be the successor to the two giants Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for the next decade. As he reaches the end of his contract next June, the future of the Parisian star continues to animate the debates. The capital club has never hidden its ambition to extend the lease of its nugget while Real Madrid, a club that Mbappé has dreamed of since childhood, is also well placed to welcome him next season.

And if the information of Parisian indicated in recent hours, a very likely extension of Kylian Mbappé to PSG, the Bondynois’ mother wanted to deny this information on her Twitter account: “There is no agreement in principle with Paris Saint-Germain (or any other club). Discussions around Kylian’s future are continuing in a climate of great serenity to allow him to make the best choice, with respect for all parties., can we read in particular. The drama continues…

There is no agreement in principle with Paris Saint-Germain (or any other club). Discussions around Kylian’s future continue in a climate of great serenity to allow him to make the best choice, with respect for all parties https://t.co/VHMTOENct1 — lamari fayza (@FayzaLamari) May 5, 2022

