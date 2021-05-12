PSG: Kylian Mbappé’s update on his comments on LOSC and the title

“We still have two titles to play. We haven’t lost the Ligue 1 title yet. We will focus on the last matches, we will win them all. We can only blame ourselves if we lose the title. It will be us who lost it, not them (the LOSC) who won it. We will believe in it until the end. ” Asked after qualifying for the Coupe de France final, Kylian Mbappé spoke of the race for the title in Ligue 1.

But to avoid any problem, the native of Bondy wanted to clarify his comments on his account Instagram. “#Respect Lille would make a good champion if they are crowned but with 8 defeats, if we lose the title, we are the only ones responsible”, wrote the world champion in his story.