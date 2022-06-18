PSG: Leandro Paredes’ contract automatically extended until 2024

According to information from The Teamthe contract of Argentinian midfielder Leandro Paredes has been automatically extended for an additional year, i.e. until 2024. However, the capital club was talking about a lease valid until next summer, but without for Might as well mention this option.

Arrived in winter 2019 from Zénith Saint-Petersburg, the Albiceleste international (44 caps, 4 goals) does not intend to leave France during the summer transfer window, confirming that he would stay in Paris next season on Argentine television earlier this month. Nevertheless, the club had set a price on his head in case of departure, estimated at 20 million euros.