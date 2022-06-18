Menu
Search
Sportsfootball

PSG: Leandro Paredes’ contract automatically extended until 2024

Date:

According to information from The Teamthe contract of Argentinian midfielder Leandro Paredes has been automatically extended for an additional year, i.e. until 2024. However, the capital club was talking about a lease valid until next summer, but without for Might as well mention this option.

Arrived in winter 2019 from Zénith Saint-Petersburg, the Albiceleste international (44 caps, 4 goals) does not intend to leave France during the summer transfer window, confirming that he would stay in Paris next season on Argentine television earlier this month. Nevertheless, the club had set a price on his head in case of departure, estimated at 20 million euros.

Previous articleArsenal: investigation into a suspicious bet on a yellow card from Granit Xhaka

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Arsenal: investigation into a suspicious bet on a yellow card from Granit Xhaka

kenyan -
According to information from DailyMail, a yellow card...

Joan Laporta reassured Raphinha about his transfer

kenyan -
The transfer of Raphinha, the right winger from...

Real Madrid: a European cador enters the dance for Marco Asensio

kenyan -
At the end of the contract in June 2023...

Chelsea: César Azpilicueta could ask to leave this summer

kenyan -
According The Sun, the captain of Chelsea, César...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

Arsenal: investigation into a suspicious bet on a yellow card from Granit Xhaka

football 0
According to information from DailyMail, a yellow card...

Joan Laporta reassured Raphinha about his transfer

football 0
The transfer of Raphinha, the right winger from...

Real Madrid: a European cador enters the dance for Marco Asensio

football 0
At the end of the contract in June 2023...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.