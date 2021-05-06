HomeSportsfootballPSG: Leandro Paredes' message
Sportsfootball

PSG: Leandro Paredes’ message

By kenyan

Past frustration and disappointment, Leandro Paredes posted a message on his Instagram account to discuss the elimination of Paris SG in the Champions League semi-final against Manchester City. And the time is already for re-motivation for the Argentinian international community.

“It is a pride to be part of this team and this club, for which I fought throughout this competition to reach this stage, it is difficult to accept defeat but I am totally convinced that we will fight again for this title that awaits us. We are grateful to all of our fans who have given us their unconditional support from the start. Come on to Paris siempre », he posted.

See this post on Instagram

A post shared by Leandro Paredes (@ leoparedes20)

Related news

Load more

Trending

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke