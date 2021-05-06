PSG: Leandro Paredes’ message

Past frustration and disappointment, Leandro Paredes posted a message on his Instagram account to discuss the elimination of Paris SG in the Champions League semi-final against Manchester City. And the time is already for re-motivation for the Argentinian international community.

“It is a pride to be part of this team and this club, for which I fought throughout this competition to reach this stage, it is difficult to accept defeat but I am totally convinced that we will fight again for this title that awaits us. We are grateful to all of our fans who have given us their unconditional support from the start. Come on to Paris siempre », he posted.