PSG-Lens: Leonardo attacked the referee after the match
Sportsfootball

PSG-Lens: Leonardo attacked the referee after the match

By kenyan

Despite PSG’s 2-1 victory over RC Lens this Saturday on Matchday 35, Leonardo was angry after the meeting. While he had already gone to see the referee to complain about contacts against the Parisians not sanctioned, the sports director gave a layer at the final whistle.

The players were returning to the locker room when he attacked the referee, Mr. Brisard, accusing him of not having whistled a contact from Clauss at the end of the match on Neymar. The incident did not last but the tone rose. Leonardo even had to be escorted by security.

