PSG-Lens: Leonardo under threat

“If everyone is talking with you, there is a reason. It is not possible that twenty people see and not you (following the many faults suffered by Neymar). In the end it’s always: I know, I do, but you don’t. In the end, it complicates the game for nothing. It’s not the first time it’s happened, and every time it’s you. “ At the end of the PSG-Lens meeting (2-1), Leonardo let his anger explode in the corridors of the Parc des Princes.

The Parisian sports director verbally attacked the referee Jérôme Brisard, whom he accused of not protecting Neymar sufficiently on the pitch. Words that could be seized by the disciplinary committee of the LFP. According to information from Parisian, the Brazilian leader would risk between three and four games of suspension. It remains to be seen whether the match referee and the delegate mentioned this incident in their respective reports …