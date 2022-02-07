PSG: Leo Messi wakes up at the best of times

Scorer, passer and present in the game of PSG this evening, Lionel Messi shone against LOSC, a few days after dragging his sentence against Nice in the Coupe de France. It was time because Real Madrid arrive in less than ten days.

Finally a convincing performance for Lionel Messi in Ligue 1. We had been waiting for this for more than six months and his arrival in August. Holder at the forefront of a fairly hybrid 4-3-3, he never stayed in his place during this meeting and that’s probably why he was elusive for Dogues, overwhelmed in defense moreover .

“I had no doubts, Leo is the best player in the world. Like anyone, he needs time to adapt. He needed time to recover his best physical shape, after a month without playing because of the Covid. It’s important that Leo shows such participation and commitment.” Mauricio Pochettino satisfied himself in front of the press after this great success.

Scorer, passer and a 7th rising player in Ligue 1

The Pulga was everywhere tonight. She first set the sights by wrapping a shot passed very close to the side (18th), then offered a goal to Presnel Kimpembe from a corner, also thanks to the poor outing of Ivo Grbic. It’s always good for the stats, we can say to ourselves, but the best was yet to come for the one our editors named man of the match with a score of 7.5. He finally found the way to the goal in the league, his second achievement after that against Nantes, on November 20.

His counter on the clearance from Botman allowed the Argentinian to get in the direction of the march and score the goal of 3-1 (38th), the one which offered more air to the Parisians. Just before the break, he even sent a free kick on the bar, his 7th amount since the start of the season. Thereafter, he was more discreet around the surface but that was explained by his positioning.

He deserted the front of the attack in favor of Mbappé and Di Maria, replaced as a precaution even before the break by Draxler because of a small glitch in the calf. Positioned between the lines, sometimes even very low in a position of number 8, he had more influence on the game. It is for example he who transmits to Verratti, from the central circle, on the goal of Mbappé (66th ). An assumed tactical choice and perhaps a positioning finally found, as Real Madrid presents itself on February 15 at the Parc des Princes.