PSG: Leonardo asked himself questions …

Returned to Paris Saint-Germain in 2019, Leonardo had arrived as the messiah to replace the too discreet Antero Henrique. And if he had strengthened his reputation by signing a flamboyant end of the 2019 summer transfer window with the signatures of Keylor Navas and Mauro Icardi, the Brazilian has since seen his rating drop.

Unable to convince Kylian Mbappé to extend and criticized for not knowing how to sell the best assets of the club at a high price, Leonardo wondered. Indeed, The team announces that the Ile-de-France leader wondered about his future in Paris after hearing about his bosses’ doubts about him. Since then, Doha would have decided to keep him in office, but the Emir has already shown that he can change his mind in a flash …