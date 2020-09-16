Home Sports football PSG: Leonardo refused Samuel Umtiti
Sportsfootball

PSG: Leonardo refused Samuel Umtiti

By kenyan

Where will Samuel Umtiti play next season? One thing is certain, not at Paris Saint-Germain. As the daily explains AS, the name of the French defender was, for a time, on Leonardo’s desk. But ultimately, the Parisians ruled out the possibility of recruiting the player trained at OL. Like many clubs, the champion of France was cooled by his physical problems repeatedly.

As for Barça, we are really starting to fear that we will never be able to get rid of the player whose contract expires in 2023. Especially since his salary is one of the most important of the Barcelona workforce since its extension in 2018. Another one A delicate matter to manage for Josep Maria Bartomeu and Ramon Planes …

Related news

football

PSG: the hot reaction of Colin Dagba

kenyan -
Established on the right flank of the defense of PSG, Colin Dagba achieved an honorable match against Metz. But PSG had great difficulty...
Read more
football

L1: PSG won in extremis against Metz!

kenyan -
Another delicate evening for PSG at the Parc des Princes! The capital club was playing its first day in Ligue 1 against Metz,...
Read more
football

Rennes: the Kevin Trapp solution?

kenyan -
Stade Rennais must find a new goalkeeper. Indeed, Edouard Mendy is leaving for Chelsea and Rennes sporting director Florian Maurice is multiplying the...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,775FansLike
3,539FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

PSG-OM Streaming: how to watch the match live

football kenyan -
Tonight, it's the big night ! One of the unmissable matches in Ligue 1 Uber Eats. PSG face OM this Sunday...
Read more

Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane fell under the spell of the nugget...

football kenyan -
If the Casa Blanca has sent a lot of its young people to the four corners of Spain or elsewhere in Europe, it intends...
Read more

Neymar-Alvaro incident: the strong message from Daniel Alves to Neymar

football kenyan -
Even if the accusation of racism against Alvaro Gonzalez has not been proven, messages of support follow one another for Neymar. This...
Read more

Atlético Madrid reportedly had Edinson Cavani on the phone

football kenyan -
Since his departure from Paris Saint-Germain this winter, Edinson Cavani has been announced to the four corners of Europe. From Benfica to Atlético...
Read more

Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus start with a big win

football kenyan -
For his first match at the head of Juventus, Andrea Pirlo started off very well against Novara who plays in Serie C. Presenting in...
Read more

PSG: the historically low statistics at the start of the season

football kenyan -
A Champions League final lost against Bayern Munich, then a return to Ligue 1 against Lens and OM. Although at different levels...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke