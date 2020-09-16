PSG: Leonardo refused Samuel Umtiti

Where will Samuel Umtiti play next season? One thing is certain, not at Paris Saint-Germain. As the daily explains AS, the name of the French defender was, for a time, on Leonardo’s desk. But ultimately, the Parisians ruled out the possibility of recruiting the player trained at OL. Like many clubs, the champion of France was cooled by his physical problems repeatedly.

As for Barça, we are really starting to fear that we will never be able to get rid of the player whose contract expires in 2023. Especially since his salary is one of the most important of the Barcelona workforce since its extension in 2018. Another one A delicate matter to manage for Josep Maria Bartomeu and Ramon Planes …