PSG: Leonardo removed from office

An evening like no other. In addition to Kylian Mbappé’s extension formalized before the victory against FC Metz (5-0), PSG will officially dismiss Leonardo in the coming days. The sporting director heard the news this evening, according to information from Amazonlater confirmed by many media.

Absent from the festivities this evening at the Parc des Princes, the Brazilian has only a few days left to do his business. Returning in 2019 after a first stint between 2011 and 2013, the former midfielder pays for his decisions, the club’s poor results in the Champions League, his fresh relationships with certain members of the workforce. As we were able to specify a little earlier, Luis Campos is expected to succeed him. Leonardo should not be the only person at the club to leave the club’s organization chart, while Nasser Al-Khelaïfi is in place.

