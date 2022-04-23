PSG: Leonardo talks about his future

After the 10th coronation in the history of Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1, the sporting director of the capital club Leonardo did not hide his desire to continue his adventure in France. At the club for 11 years, with a stint in Turkey then in Italy between 2017 and 2019, the Brazilian leader is also aware of his mistakes made in Paris.

“I want to stay, otherwise I won’t be here. I made mistakes, made choices that can influence bad results. Everyone has their influence in our season. Our defeat, in truth, no one wants to assume it. But we suffered in the way. In 15 minutes, what happened happened”he said after the draw against Lens.