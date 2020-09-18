PSG: Leonardo thinks of Mattia De Sciglio

The injury of Juan Bernat, victim of a rupture of the cruciate ligament of the left knee against FC Metz on Wednesday (1-0, first day of Ligue 1), visibly pushed Leonardo to reactivate his networks in Italy. According to information from Corriere dello Sport, the sports director of Paris SG would think of Mattia De Sciglio (27 years old).

The versatile side of Juventus has often been announced on the side of the capital club in recent Transfer markets and the rumor is back since the Spaniard should be absent for many months. In recent days, the international Azzurro (39 caps) was cited with insistence on the side of AS Roma. The Parisian, for its part, ensures that the Red-and-Blue do not think of recruiting for this position.