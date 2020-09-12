Home Sports football PSG: Leonardo was positive for Covid-19
PSG: Leonardo was positive for Covid-19

Paris Saint-Germain has been hit hard by the Covid-19 in recent days. If the French champion will be able to count on the returns of Neymar, Navas, Di Maria and Paredes for the shock against OM (match to be followed live commented on our live), Marquinhos, Icardi and Kylian Mbappé will still be missing. ‘call. But it is not only the Parisian players who have been affected by the Covid-19.

In an interview with Sportsweek, Anna Billo the wife of Leonardo confirmed that the sporting director of PSG and his family had also contracted the virus last April. “For three days, it was terrible. After ten days, Leonardo and I caught it too. […] It has been long and difficult. It took a month and a half for our tests to turn negative, ” commented the presenter of Sky Italia. Until now, Leonardo had been rather silent on the subject …

