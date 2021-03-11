PSG: Leonardo’s focus on Joan Laporta

Sunday evening, Joan Laporta was elected by the socios to the presidency of FC Barcelona. A return to business for the one who had already led the Blaugranas between 2003 and 2010. Barely propelled president of Barça, the person had fired red balls on PSG and Leonardo guilty according to him of destabilizing Lionel Messi with statements in the media .

Asked about the criticisms of Laporta, the Parisian sports director spoke on the airwaves of RMC Sport. “He got his answer. She stays between us, there is nothing more to say, it’s over. Everyone is in their role, life goes on. “ It remains to be seen until when …