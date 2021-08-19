PSG: Lionel Messi and Neymar absent in Brest

The Francis-le-Blé stadium will not discover Lionel Messi. On Friday, Paris Saint-Germain will travel to Brittany to face Stade Brestois 29 there. According to information from Parisian, the Argentine star will not make the trip, still considered too fair by the Parisian technical staff. La Pulga will therefore remain in Paris just like Neymar and Leandro Paredes.

On the other hand, Marquinhos, Marco Verratti, Gianluigi Donnarumma or Angel Di Maria could appear in the group for the trip to Finistère. We will therefore have to wait to see Lionel Messi surveying the hexagonal lawns …