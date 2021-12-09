PSG: Lionel Messi equals Cristiano Ronaldo record

Paris Saint-Germain won against Club Bruges on Tuesday, on the sixth day of the group stages of the Champions League (4-1). The Parisians won thanks to a double from Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi. The Argentine has also equaled a record held until then by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Indeed, the seven-time Ballon d’Or scored against a 38th different club in the competition. Messi’s privileged victim in the Champions League remains Arsenal, against whom he has found the net nine times. Karim Benzema completes the podium in this ranking, the French international having scored at least one goal against 34 different clubs.