PSG: Lionel Messi never thought of leaving

Date:

Arrived free at PSG, Lionel Messi lived a season rich in emotions. First of all there was the joy of joining the French capital and then the disappointment of being singled out for his level of play and being eliminated by Real Madrid in the Champions League. Which also earned him to be whistled by the Parisian supporters. Something to surprise the Pulga, used to being praised at Barça.

In all this, the Argentinian also saw his name mentioned in the transfer window section. Indeed, after the fiasco against Madrid, rumors about a departure of Messi appeared. But number 29 of PSG will stay well and honor his contract until 2023 assures Mundo Deportivo this Wednesday. The Catalan media even explains that the player born in 87 was surprised to see his name mentioned among the players who were candidates for departure. He sees himself in Paris next year, where he intends to take up more space next season, especially in the event of Kylian Mbappé’s departure from Real Madrid.

