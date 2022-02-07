Menu
PSG: Lionel Messi, the posts stick to his skin

Author of his second goal in Ligue 1 and his first goal in 2022 on Sunday evening against Lille (5-1), Lionel Messi also set a strange record. Indeed during this meeting, the Argentinian touched the uprights for the seventh time this season, when his free kick crashed into the Lille crossbar just before the break.

An incredible lack of success for the 34-year-old striker who, since Sunday, is the only player to have touched the posts as much this season in the five major European championships.

