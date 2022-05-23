PSG: Luis Campos has new names for the coaching position!

PSG are still looking for a new coach for next season, and new names are starting to come out.

A new era is about to start on the side of the Parc des Princes. The departures of Leonardo and Mauricio Pochettino – not yet formalized but already recorded – and a small cleaning in the workforce will transform this PSG, which should therefore have a completely different face next season. With Kylian Mbappé in the role of absolute star, his extension is now official to the delight of Ile-de-France fans.

One thing is certain, the future sporting director, who should be Luis Campos, must not be mistaken about the name of the coach. Few of the tacticians have won unanimity in Paris in recent years, and despite a spade of titles, supporters have often been rather frustrated with their team’s play. As indicated The Team this Monday, there are up to seven candidates for the position, and the Ile-de-France staff wants to favor a rather young profile and capable of bringing a new dynamic to the team.

A Portuguese on the bench?

In this list, we find in particular Roberto Martinez, the coach of Belgium, Joachim Löw, the former German coach, as well as Thiago Motta, passed by the club and often announced as a more than serious option in recent years. Then comes Zinedine Zidane, a file on which we have been informing you for months now, exclusively on Foot Transfer market.

Even if he wanted to deny the rumors, Christophe Galtier, close to Campos, is indeed on the club’s shelves. Finally, the Portuguese Sergio Conceiçao, known in France after his time in Nantes and the coach of Sporting Ruben Amorim are also presented as candidates for the position, they who are also close to the future Parisian sports director. Here is a new soap opera that starts and on which the champion of France has no room for error …