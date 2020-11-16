PSG makes an offer for Sergio Ramos!

At the end of the contract in a year, Sergio Ramos sees the negotiations of contract extension skating with Real Madrid. PSG intends to interfere in the breach by making him a very good offer.

Spain and Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos is the center of media attention this week. And for good reason, against Switzerland, the captain of La Roja missed two penalties, which could have allowed his country to win (final score 1-1). But that’s not all. In less than a year, he will be at the end of his contract with Casa Blanca and the negotiations seem to be slipping.

From January 1, the defender will be free to negotiate with any club and if he finds an agreement with a team, he will be free to resume training for the next season. Despite being 34 years old, he remains one of, if not the best defenseman in the world, knowing that he is scoring more and more goals. A significant asset when you know that for big teams, it is not always easy to find the fault.

PSG offers him three years of contract

So, in today’s edition, Ace drops a real bomb: Paris Saint-Germain would have entered the dance to recover it! The Parisian club, which will not make an official offer until January, in order to remain legal, intends to offer him 20 million euros per year (he currently receives a sum close to 12 M € net in Madrid) on a three year contract. Because it is the duration that is the problem.

Ramos, Zidane and the Madrid fans all hope he will extend the adventure but Madrid have a very specific renegotiation policy. A player over 30 years old, with the exception of Cristiano Ronaldo during his last extension, can only get a contract renewal for one year. In the case of their captain, the Merengues still intend to offer a one-year contract plus one as an option and that does not suit him. He hopes in fact for a new two-year contract and to finish his career in the Spanish capital. However, the Spanish newspapers should not be underestimated, which could, by leaking information about PSG, try to put pressure on Real Madrid. According to various sources, Ramos is expected to speak on Monday about his future. Knowing that he has not yet sat down opposite Florentino Perez to negotiate his extension …