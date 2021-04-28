HomeSportsfootballPSG-Man City: the tifo of the Ultra Paris Collective at the Parc...
PSG-Man City: the tifo of the Ultra Paris Collective at the Parc des Princes

By kenyan

Tonight, Paris Saint-Germain will face Manchester City in the semi-final first leg of the UEFA Champions. If this match will be played behind closed doors, Parisian supporters have supported Mauricio Pochettino’s men in their own way.

Indeed, the Ultra Paris Collective has set up a gigantic tifo at the Parc des Princes. We can read the following messages in particular: “A region, a city all behind you … on the way to the final triumph” What to give strength to Parisians!

