PSG: Marco Verratti has resumed individual training

A cascade of wounded. While several players have left to join their selection for the last international break of the year, Paris Saint = Germain must for their part take care of their many injuries. Some are gone, but others are still there. This is the case of Marco Verratti, victim of a thigh injury and absent from the field since October 2.

However, the latest news is good for the Italian midfielder. As advance RMC Sport, the 28-year-old returned to training on Wednesday on the lawns of the Ooredoo training center. The former Pescara player trained separately, doing a few drills and runs. Good news for the Italian and his club.

