PSG: Marco Verratti positive for Covid-19

Hard blow for PSG. Just returned from a reunion with the Italian selection, spent between Parma and Sofia, Marco Verratti tested positive for Cvodi-19. Placed in isolation for the next ten days, the 28-year-old Italian midfielder is added to the many packages announced by Mauricio Pochettino this afternoon for the next meetings.

“Following the last Sars-Cov2 PCR test, Marco Verratti is confirmed positive. He will therefore respect isolation and is subject to the appropriate health protocol, “ announces the capital club. Marco Verratti should therefore miss the reception of LOSC tomorrow afternoon (5.30pm) and the Parisians’ trip to Munich, to face Bayern in the round of 16 first leg of the Champions League.

