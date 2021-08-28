PSG: Marco Verratti wants to play with Kylian Mbappé

In an interview with The Gazzetta dello Sport, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti did not hide his desire to see his teammate Kylian Mbappé stay at the club this summer, despite the interest of a transfer to Real Madrid: “We’re very friends even off the pitch,” Verratti said of the French striker. We talked to each other, but it stays between us. My case (possibility of leaving in 2017, editor’s note) was different. I wanted to change because I didn’t understand certain things. I spoke to the club and decided to stay without anyone forcing me to, contrary to what is sometimes said. […] I want to play with the best, so I hope he stays ”.

Also in the columns of the Italian daily, the international Squadra Azzura (45 caps) and European champion this summer also spoke about the arrival of the Argentinian Lionel Messi: “To have him here is incredible,” said the Italian. I didn’t believe it until I saw it. We already knew each other. Maybe he doesn’t speak a lot, but he has a great personality and it shows on the pitch. He is a leader, a champion also loved by those who do not support Barça or PSG. For me, he is the best in history ”.