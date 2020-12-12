PSG: Marquinhos uncertain about the shock against OL

While Paris Saint-Germain receives Olympique Lyonnais this Sunday evening at the end of the 14th day of Ligue 1, Thomas Tuchel may have to do without his defense boss, Marquinhos. Touched and released in the 67th minute of play (replaced by Thilo Kehrer) during the Champions League match against Istanbul BB on Wednesday, the Brazilian suffers from the hip.

This Saturday, the player did not go to the end of training and was replaced by Danilo Pereira in central hinge. A pattern that could recur this Sunday depending on the evolution of the discomfort of the central defender.